BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVerne L. Radin, age 78 of Berlin Center, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus of Newton Falls.

She was born on August 19, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Chester Mularski and Helen (Popek) Mularski.

LaVerne married John Radin on October 31, 1981 and they enjoyed 24 years of marriage together until his death on December 29, 2005.

She has lived with her daughter since 2019, formerly of Vernon, Michigan.

She worked as a manager of apartment buildings for many years in Michigan.

LaVerne loved crossword puzzles, painting and had a great sense of humor.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John.

LaVerne is survived by two daughters, Colleen (Greg) Nicklas of Berlin Center, Ohio and Corinne Hawley of Durand, Michigan; one son, David F. Hawley, Jr. of Kansas City, Kansas; two stepsisters, Pam (Matt) Lupo of Michigan and Beverly Mularski; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.