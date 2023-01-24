NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura N. Fowler age 54 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday January 21, 2023 at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center.

She was born on February 20, 1967 in Rome, Georgia the daughter of the late Norman David New and Laura Olive (Gainer) New.

Laura married the love of her life, Raymond Howard Fowler on April 15, 2003 and they have enjoyed the past 19 years of marriage together.

She has lived in Newton Falls for the past 18 years, formerly of Ashtabula, Ohio and Rome, Georgia. Laura worked as a press operator at Kinetico in Newbury for six years. She also worked at Dollar General in Newton Falls for a short time until she got sick. Laura was a member of the Pentecostal Community Church in Jefferson, Ohio for many years. She enjoyed doing crafts, going to yard sales, loved dolphins, and being a mother and grandmother. Laura was a very kind and giving lady, and she always put everyone else’s needs before her own.

She is preceded in death by only her parents.

Laura is survived by: her husband: Raymond H. Fowler of Newton Falls, three sons; Cody Fowler of Newton Falls, Joshua & Morgan Johnson of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Brent Guzman of Atlanta, Georgia, two sisters: Deborah and Michael Carver of Rome, Georgia, Ellen and Ken Wright of Orwell, Ohio, one brother: Norman and Wanda New Jr. of Rome, Georgia, six grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be at a later date and time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

