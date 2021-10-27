Larry James Ohtola, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry James Ohtola, age 67 of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on June 26, 1954 in Chardon, Ohio the son of the late Wayne John and Frances Theresa (Zwolinski) Ohtola.

Larry worked as a foreman for CSX Transportation for 44 years before retiring in 2016.

He was a very generous and giving person. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, shooting his guns and doing repairs for his friends.

Memories of Larry will be carried on by his family: his daughter, Karla (Lawrence) Godin of Skandia, Michigan; his son Larry (Yuko) Ohtola II of Maryville, Washington; his two sisters, Ann Parker of Naples, Florida and Victoria (Michael) Decker of Brockport, New York; his three brothers, Wayne “Joe” (Jean) Ohtola of Chesterland, Ohio, William (Kathleen) Ohtola of San Jose, California and Mark (Cheryl) Ohtola of Middlefield, Ohio; his two grandchildren and loved by many cousins and nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceeded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother.

Per Larry’s wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.