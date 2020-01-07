L. Mardelle Games, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – L. Mardelle (Nana) Games, 89, a former longtime resident of Braceville Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She was born at home on January 6, 1930 in Indian Head, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Ira Joseph and Elizabeth (Pritts) Peck.

Formerly of Braceville Township, she had lived in Mantua, Ohio since 2007.

Mardelle worked as an inventory clerk for Copperweld Steel for 31 years retiring in 1996.

She is a member of the Portage Faith United Methodist Church in Mantua and a past member of Braceville United Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Red Hats, Hope Circle at her church and very active at the Portage County Senior Center.

In life Mardelle was blessed with the joy of loving her family, friends and faithful dog. Happiest when traveling with friends Phyllis and Julie, discovering new tea rooms, reading, gardening or swimming. She loved Wii bowling and watching a good mystery on TV.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Domer Peck and grandson, Ryan Lees.

She is survived by daughter, Terri (David) Lees of Cortland, Ohio; son, Mike (Mare Sherrill) of Greenwood, South Carolina; sister, Juanita (Norm) Cassidy of Sycamore, Ohio; brother, Harlan (Diane) Peck of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; granddaughters, Tara and Avery Games, of Greenwood, South Carolina and granddaughter in-law, Lynn Lees of San Clemente, California.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Braceville United Methodist Church. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Joan Purnell officiating.

Mardelle will then be laid to rest with her parents at Champion Township Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of Mardelle Games.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomein.com.

