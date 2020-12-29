Kimberly Jo Hoerig, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Jo Hoerig, age 62, of Warren, passed away into eternal life on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Kimberly was born on May 8, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Donald Richard and Alice Ruth (Sando) Criddle.

Kimberly married the love of her life, Stephen Hoerig on September 29, 1984 and they have enjoyed 36 years of marriage together.

Kimberly had lived in Champion area most of her life.

She enjoyed doing crafts, playing cards, cooking, baking, spending time with the family and especially being a great mother.

Memories of Kimberly will be carried on by her loving family, her two daughters, Megan and (Josh) Murphy of Cortland, Roxy and (Jason) Vaughn of Champion; her sister, Bonnie and (David) Boseley of East Jordan, Michigan; her brother, Doug and (Marie) Criddle of Warren; her grandchildren, Liam and Calum Murphy and Landon and Haden Vaughn.

Kimberly is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carlotta Hluchan.

Per Kimberly’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Kimberly will be laid to rest in Sager Cemetery in Bristolville.

The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association: 70 W Streetsboro Street, #201 Hudson, Ohio 44236

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

