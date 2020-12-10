Kim W. “Eb” Hysell, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim W. “Eb” Hysell, age 64, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center after a short battle with Cancer.

Kim was born October 19, 1956 in Ravenna, Ohio. He was the son of the late Dannie F. and Romain (Utterdyke) Hysell.

Kim lived all of his life in Ravenna and the surrounding area.

Upon his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his lifelong beloved friend, Dave Fesemyer at the farm in Paris Township. “Eb”, as he was known by his friends, enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and traveling. He enjoyed having a beer or two when watching baseball and football with his many friends over the years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and we cherish the time we had together. He loved kids and animals. For years he enjoyed dressing up as Santa Claus to entertain his family and friends.

Kim is survived by his sisters, Jackie and Vince Colombini of Berne, Indiana and Sharon and Roger Hawkins of Ravenna; his brother, Dan and Christine Hysell of Rootstown; his nephews and their spouses, Michael Colombini, Thomas and Crystal Hysell, Tyler and Danielle Hysell and Jacob and Brittany Hysell; his great-nephews, Logan, Mason and Ayden Hysell and his great-niece Lydia Hysell.

Kim was preceded in death by his parents, Dannie F. and Romain Hysell.

Special thank you to Hospice of Western Reserve for their excellent care of Kim in his last days.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences online, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



