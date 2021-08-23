Kim Marie Johnson, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Marie Johnson, age 63 of Newton Falls, passed away at her home on Friday, August 20, 2021.

She was born on October 5, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert F. Furbee, Sr. and Elizabeth M. (Perkins) Furbee.

Kim graduated from Labrae High School in the Class of 1976. After high school, she attended Trumbull Business College in Niles for two years and received her associate degree in business.

She then married her high school sweetheart, Burdette Wesley Johnson, on October 5, 1978 and they have enjoyed the past 43 years of marriage together. They have lived in Newton Falls since 1987, formerly of Leavittsburg.

Kim was employed at Allan Dell Assisted Living in Newton Falls as a STNA and worked there for 15 years retiring in 2015.

She was a member of the Life Church (formerly the Leavittsburg Church of God) for over 35 years.

Kim loved taking care of animals, especially strays or wounded animals, listening to Christian music, walking, traveling on long trips and flowers (especially yellow roses).

She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Donna Ochsenbine, Carol Mormon and Shirley Walden and three brothers, Bill , Alfred and Albert Furbee, Jr.

She is survived by one son, Tracey Matthew Johnson of Newton Falls and two sisters, Marilyn Showers of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Dorothy Showers of Tennessee.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Rodney Mullins officiating.

Kim will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Life Church, 610 South Leavitt Road, Leavittsburg, OH 44430 in her memory.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.