Kevin Michael Hughes, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hughes, age 50, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

He was born on December 10, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Luella Mae (Gardner) Bika.

Kevin has lived in Newton Falls for the last 10 years, formerly of Warren, where he went to Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked as a maintenance worker at the Newton Village Apartments.

Kevin loved working on cars, working on radios and generally just loved to take things apart and fix them. Most of the time they worked again.

Most of all he loved spending time with his daughter, Mya.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Luella Mae Bika; one brother, Keith Hughes and a son, Justin Litz.

Kevin is survived by two daughters, Mya Hughes of Newton Falls, Ally Litz of Newton Falls; his Best Friend of many years, Terri Litz of Newton Falls; two sisters, Shelby Stewart of Newton Falls, Kelly and (Tim) Lafromboise of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother, Jay Hughes of Rootstown, Ohio and with a special thanks to his nephew, Trey Hughes of Poland, Ohio. Kevin is also survived by many many nieces and nephews.



Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

A Go Fund me has been established.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Kevin Michael Hughes, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 25, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.