Kerry L. Sheesley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kerry Lynn Sheesley, age 79, of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 17, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph Sheesley and Melva Irene (Gilliland) Sheesley.

Kerry married the love of his life Anna F. Oller on September 9, 1960 and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage together until she passed away on July 8, 2021.

Kerry has lived in Warren since 1993, formerly of Newton Falls, Ohio. He worked at General Motors in Lordstown for 24 years before retiring in October 2, 2004. Kerry also worked at Rockwell International and the Ravenna Arsenal.

Kerry was a member of the Ohio National Guard, First Church of God, National Rifle Association and was a police officer for the Craig Beach Police Department. He loved shooting his guns.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Dennis Sheesley; two daughters, Patricia Ann Sheesley, who passed on away on January 8, 1977 and Ronda Kay Sheesley, who passed away on January 1, 2018.

Kerry is survived by a son, Kerry and Diane Sheesley, Jr. of Sumter, South Carolina; a sister, Mary Sheesley of Lotton, Oklahoma; a brother, Wally and Rachelle Phillips of Highland, California; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jeffrey Duty officiating.

Kerry will be laid to rest beside his wife Anna at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested all donations please be made to the Fraternal Order of Police, 222 East Town Road, Columbus, OH 43215, in Kerry’s memory.

