Kenneth Walter Daniels, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth W. Daniels, age 84, of Berlin Center passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday morning, September 30, 2021 at his home.

He was born on July 25, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Samuel and Edythe L. (Sowers) Daniels.

Kenneth married the love of his life, Karen Kay Roseling on October 2, 1982 and they have enjoyed 39 years of marriage together.

He moved to Berlin Center two years ago, formerly of Howland where he graduated from Howland High School in 1956.

Kenneth worked in the circulation department of the Tribune Chronicle for 42 years before retiring in 1999.

He was a member of the First Church of God in Newton Falls for over 40 years, where he was an usher, the Trailblazers Club and enjoyed doing many things for the church. Kenneth loved camping, bowling and watching Westerns, especially Little House on the Prairie. Most of all he loved being around his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Harold and James Daniels.

He is survived by his wife, Karen K. Daniels of Berlin Center and his many nieces and nephews, who dearly loved him.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at The First Church of God in Newton Falls.

Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church, where Pastor Jennifer Dorn will be officiating.

Kenneth will be laid to rest in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the First Church of God, 426 W Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

