NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth T. Woolf, age 72, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, December 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on October 5, 1949, in Trenton, New Jersey, the son of Thomas Woolf and Virginia (Ely) Woolf.

Kenny has lived in Newton Falls since 1975 and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in the Class of 1968.

He worked at General Refractories in Warren for many years.

Kenny loved bowling, golfing, putt-putt and being a good neighbor Sam.

He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas and one brother, Richard M. Woolf.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Carol E. Woolf of Newton Falls; his mother, Virginia Woolf of Warren; one sister, Susan P. McCumber of Lehigh Acres, Florida; one brother, Robert and Mickey Woolf, Sr., of Boardman, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com