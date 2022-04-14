NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Rufener, 86 of Newton Falls died at 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at St. Joesph Health Care Center in Warren.

He was born on March 26, 1936 in Newton Falls, the son of Kenneth L. and Juanita (Price) Rufener.

Mr. Rufener retired from American Welding.

He was a member of the First Christian Church.

He served in the United States Marine Corps.

He is preceeded in death by his wife, Edna Hammond Rufener and a sister.

He is survived by a daughter, Kathy Lynn Rufener Harvey of Newton Falls; a son, Kevin Ray Rufener of Newton Falls; three grandchildren, Kristen, Michael and Shawn Rufener and a brother.

Cremation has taken place.

At Mr. Rufener’s request, no services or visitation will take place.

Arrangements are being handled by James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Friends and family may visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com to send condolences.