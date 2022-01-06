BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Clayton (K.C.) Fenstermaker III, age 53 of Braceville, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on September 27, 1968 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kenneth C. Fenstermaker, Jr. and Ila Mae (Peterson) Fenstermaker.

K.C. has lived in Braceville for most of his life and graduated from LaBrae High School in the Class of 1986. K.C. was a Boy Scout for many years while growing up and finally earned his Eagle Scout Award in 1985. After high school he attended DeVry Institute of Technology and in 1988 he earned his degree in electrical engineering.

He married Cheryl Lynne VanGorder on December 20, 2019 and enjoyed many years together being former high school sweethearts together.

K.C. worked as an electrical engineer at Rockwell Automation in Twinsburg, Ohio. He also had his CDL license and drove truck for Garland & Sons Excavating. K.C. for a short time was a first responder and firefighter at the Braceville Fire Department.

He was a long time member of the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462. K.C. loved camping, fishing, boating, gardening, scuba diving and loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth; one nephew, Jeremy Riley and his grandparents, Doris and Kenneth Fenstermaker.

K.C. is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. Fenstermaker of Braceville; his mother, Ila M. Fenstermaker of Braceville; two daughters, Rachel (Ryan) Claspy of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Valerie (Brandon) Fisher of Girard, Ohio; one sister, Patty (Sonny) James of Tampa, Florida; one brother, Donald (Jennifer) Fenstermaker of Braceville, Ohio; one nephew, Donald (Tessa) Fenstermaker of St. Mary’s Island, Georgia; three nieces, Andrea (Kyler) Kalin of Leavittsburg, Melissa James of Cleveland, Ohio and Jennifer James of Warren; three grandchildren, Savannah, Kendall and Nolan; six great-nieces; seven great-nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Joan Purnell officiating. Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

K.C. will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

