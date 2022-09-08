NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. McGregor, age 90 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

He was born on December 17, 1931 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Earl F. McGregor and Gertrude J. (Garon) McGregor.

Ken has lived in Newton Falls since 1942, moving from Akron, Ohio.

He graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1949.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1954 and received his honorable discharge.

Mr. McGregor retired from Bank One in 1989 as Vice President of Branch Sales and Service in charge of all Trumbull County Branch offices. He was the Branch Manager of the Newton Falls Office of Bank One (The Union Savings and Trust Company) from 1972- 1983 until his transfer to the Warren and Youngstown Office of Bank One.

He was a 1974 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking and the University of Oklahoma Graduate School of Commercial Lending in 1976.

He was active in the community of Newton Falls as follows: Charter Member and President of the Newton Falls Jaycees, President and Treasurer of the Newton Falls Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the first committee Newton Falls Charter Review, Recording Secretary and Treasurer of the Newton Falls Knights of Columbus Council 3350, Chairman of he Newton Township Zoning Board of Appeals, Chairman and Clerk Treasurer of the Board of Trustees the Newton Fire Fire District, member of the Newton Falls American Legion Post 236, and the Newton Falls Rotary Club.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mr. McGregor is survived by his wife, Madeline (Carey) McGregor, whom he married on July 14, 1956; one daughter, Linda S. Grunder of Newton Falls; one son, Donald M. McGregor of Newton Falls; six grandchildren, David and Sally McGregor, Jason and Allison McGregor, Sasha McGregor, Kelsey McGregor, Robin and Dan McLaughlin and Rachel and Anthony Mattozzi and 11 great-grandchildren, Thea and Jace Brown, Daniel McLaughlin, Courtney Hankins, Logan Grunder, Paige McGregor, Wyatt McGregor, Dylan McGregor, Landon McGregor, Ella Grunder, Jacob McGregor and Kendrick Holloway.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Ryan Grunder

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday September 12, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. A funeral mass will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. with Father David Merzwelier officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton Falls.

In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Southern Care Hospice, 970 Windham Ct., Suite 9, Youngstown, OH 44512 in his memory.

The family would to thank his care givers: Diane, Paula, Tonya, Cheryl and Alice for the wonderful care that they gave Ken during his difficult time.

