Keith Robert Weekley, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Robert Weekley, 85, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on September 17, 1934, in Newton Falls, Ohio, the son of the late James Weekley and Yvonne (Smith) Weekley.

Keith married Ellen Lenora Stone on February 12, 1955 and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage together until she passed away on August 29, 2005.

Keith served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, from 1952-1955.

He worked at American Welding as a maintenance supervisor and compensation caseworker for 30 years, before retiring in 1994. He also worked for True Value Hardware Store in Newton Falls for 11 years, the James Funeral Home as a doorman for ten years and Nussle’s Florist as a flower delivery man for ten years.

He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Knights of Pythias in Newton Falls.

Keith was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Newton Falls, where he loved singing in the choir and helping with the annual Rummage sale.

He also enjoyed canoeing, kayaking in the river behind his house and was a general handyman and loved to fix things especially plumbing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ellen; two brothers, Lynn and Gail Weekley and two grandsons, Johnny and Jason Chicko.

He is survived by three daughters, Jacalyn Rae Weekley of Newton Falls, Ohio, John and Diana Lynn Chicko of Newton Falls, Ohio and Carl and Billie Jean Humphrey of Warren, Ohio; two brothers, Neil and Ann Weekley of Denver, Colorado and Brent Weekley of Newton Falls, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Kayla Bauer, Joshua Chicko and Kimberlee Young; two great-grandchildren, Tony Chicko, Avarie Young and and his longtime companion, Peggy Clark of Ashland, Ohio.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., with Reverend Calvin Mason, officiating.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to service time, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Keith will be laid to rest beside his wife at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, Inc., 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.