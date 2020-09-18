Kazmer Fulop, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kazmer Fulop, age 82 of Newton Falls, passed away into eternal life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence of natural causes.

On September 25, 1937 in Hungary, Antol and Olga (Vincze) Fulop were blessed with the birth of their son, Kazmer.

Kazmer married the love of his life, Harriett Gray on November 15, 1958 and they have enjoyed 51 years of marriage together.

Kazmer had lived in Newton Falls for 20 years formerly of Aurora.

He worked as an electrical engineer for Spero Electric in Euclid and Streetsboro for over 30 years before retiring in 2002.

Kazmer was a member of the U.S. Army and the VFW.

He enjoyed working on cars and going to air shows.

Memories of Kazmer will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Harriett of Newton Falls; his daughter, Elaine Austin of Deerfield; his sister, Edith of Hungary; his brother, Toni Fulop of Hungary and his grandchildren, Kevin and Seth Akers.

Kazmer is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Olivia Fulop.

Per Kazmer’s wishes cremation had taken place and no services will be held.

He will be laid to rest in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Kazmer Fulop, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: