Kaye “Matt” Odell Dillon, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaye “Matt” Dillon age 85 of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.

He was born on September 4, 1934 in Andover, Ohio, the son of the late Henry C. Dillon and Florence M. (Mims) Dillon.

Matt married the love of his life, Donna L. Pace in 1969 and they enjoyed 32 years of marriage together before she passed away on March 28, 2001.

Matt had lived in Leavittsburg for a year, formerly of Warren and Williamsfield, Ohio.

Matt worked at Copperweld Steel for over 37 years before he retired in 1995.

He was a member of the United States Marine Corps serving in the Korean War as a telecommunications specialist and a sharpshooter.

He enjoyed playing baseball and softball, especially his time playing for Hiram College.

Matt was an avid bowler, golfer, fisherman and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Memories of Matt will be carried on by his loving family his daughter, Kelley and (Harold) Roupe, Jr. of Warren; his brother, Edward Dillon of San Antonio, Texas; his two grandchildren, Ashley Wilson, Matt Roupe; his four great-grandchildren, Abbie, Nate, Charlie and Makayla.

Matt is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; three brothers, Kurt, Harold, and Keith Dillon.

Per Matt’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Matt will be laid to rest at Overlook Cemetery in Parkman next to his wife, Donna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 330-872-5440.

