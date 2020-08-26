Kay Louise Gary, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kay L. Eaken Gary, age 71, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Kay was born on July 30, 1948 to the late Louis and Eloise (Henniger) Eaken.



She lived in Newton Falls all of her life and was employed at Packard Electric until her retirement.



Kay was a member of the Scarlet Bonnets and Newton Township Cemetery Association and enjoyed cemetery crawling, genealogy and bocce.



Memories of Kay will be carried on by her loving family: daughter, Michelle (Chris Host) Taylor; son, Michael Gary; grandchildren, Stephen Taylor, Jessica Taylor and Jordan Lahiff and three great-grandchildren.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jeanette Bailey.



Per Kay’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life with be held at a later date.

Contributions in her honor may be made to the Newton Township Cemetery Association.



Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Kay Louise Gary, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: