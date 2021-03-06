Katie Sue Berry, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katie Sue Berry, age 41, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away at home unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

She was born on June 20, 1979 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Willard Gary Carlson and Susan J. (Taylor) Carlson.

Katie had lived in Newton Falls for most of her life and graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1997. After high school she attended ITT Technical College and received her Associate Degree.

Katie was a Veteran of the US Army serving during Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq and Afghanistan. When she returned home, she went to work as a Cabinet Maker/ Builder at Kraftmaid Cabinetry in Middlefield and worked there for the past 17 years.

She enjoyed being outdoors especially hunting, shooting guns, four-wheeling, loved walking on the beach and just being with her family and her 2 sons.

Katie is preceded in death by only her grandparents.

She is survived by, her husband, Justin W. Berry of Jefferson, Ohio; her parents, Gary and Susan Carlson of Newton Falls; two sons, Westin Kuhns and Owen Kuhns both of Cortland, Ohio; 2 brothers, Jason and Audra Carlson of Youngstown and Marcus and Stephanie Carlson of Niles, Ohio.

Per Katie’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.