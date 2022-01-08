DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy C. Cromley, 58, of Deerfield, Ohio, passed away into eternal rest on Monday, January 3, 2022, at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio.

She was born on December 7, 1963, in Toronto, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herbert V. Carrico, Sr. and Nancy E. (Hartman) Carrico.

Kathy married the love of her life, Robert G. Cromley in 2007 and they enjoyed 14 years of marriage together until he passed away on January 4, 2022.

She has lived in Deerfield for the last five years, formerly of Warren, where she graduated from Labrae High School, Class of 1982.

Kathy enjoyed bowling, gardening, canning food with her husband and hummingbirds.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Kathy is survived by her brother, Herbert V. Carrico, Jr., of Warren, Ohio.

Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

She will be laid to rest beside her parents at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations be made to the Grace Baptist Church, 5418 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.