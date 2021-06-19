Karlene M. Adam, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karlene M. Adam, 52, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 17, 2021, with her beloved husband and son by her side.

She was born on September 5, 1968, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William O’Hara and Marsha (Higham) O’Hara.

Karlene has lived in Newton Falls for 27 years, formerly of Austintown, where she grew up on the southside and graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1986.

She worked for Jackson Milton High School as a cafeteria worker for 12 years. The last two years, she worked for Mercy Health as a customer service liaison.

She met the love of her life Al Adam, Jr., of Newton Falls, on a blind date and ended up getting married on May 21, 1994, at the Pricetown United Methodist Church. They enjoyed many camping trips, ATV riding, going to the beach, traveling, the Canfield Fair and going out to eat, always making new friends along the way.

Al and Karlene were blessed with a son, Tim Adam. Karlene was a devoted mother to her beloved son.

The Adam family would like to thank all of the staff at St. Joseph Cancer Center for all the care and comfort she received while battling cancer. The love and comfort from family and friends she considered family will always be in our hearts.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484 or Mercy Health – St. Joseph Cancer Center, 667 Eastland Avenue, Warren, OH 44484, in her memory.

She is survived by her husband, Albert A. Adam, Jr., of Newton Falls; her beloved son, Tim Adam of Newton Falls; her parents, William and Marsha O’Hara of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters, Kelly O’Hara of Cincinnati, Ohio and Kathy and Mike O’Hara-Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

The funeral service will be immediately following at 12:00 Noon, with Pastor DeWayne Smith, officiating.

Karlene will be laid to rest in Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Family and friends may send condolences at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.