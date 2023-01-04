NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kari L. Carter, age 32 of Newton Falls, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

She was born on August 27, 1990 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Shawn D. Lanum and Christine L. (Crawford) Carter.

Kari has lived in Newton Falls for the last two years, formerly of Warren.

She was quite the artist and loved to draw. Kari loved helping others, laughing and spending time with her friends. She was a strong willed and adventurous person. She also loved thrift stores, antiques and clothes.

She is preceded in death by her father, Shawn Lanum; one brother, Kyle D. Carter; maternal grandmother, Patricia Crawford and paternal grandmother, Joan Lanum.

Kari is survived by her mother, Christine L. Carter of Newton Falls and one sister, Stacy Carter of Nelson Ledges, Ohio.

Cremation has taken place.

Services will be on Saturday, February 4 with time and place posted on social media.

She will be laid to rest with her brother at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

