NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Louise Kemp, age 76, formerly of Newton Falls passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Saturday December 11, 2021, following a long courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on April 9, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert John Jewell and Esther Agnes (Kovacs) Jewell. Karen married the love of her life, Bruce B. Kemp, on February 26, 1966 and they have enjoyed the past 55 years of marriage together.

She and her husband, Bruce, owned and operated Jack & Jill Daycare Center in Newton Falls for 14 years, caring for the children like they were their own. Karen also worked at Packard Electric for 13 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the Newton Falls First Christian Church.

Karen enjoyed playing cards, knitting, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved teaching her grandchildren new card games and always cherished the memories she made with her granddaughters attending tea parties and playing dress up. Karen will be remembered for being a warrior in the face of adversity, her strength as she battled her illnesses, her ability to adapt to life’s challenges, and her passion for life as she was an inspiration to others. She will be dearly missed by her family, many friends, all those whose lives she touched at Jack and Jill and all those that had the honor of “making a memory” with her.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Esther Jewell. Memories of Karen will be carried on by her loving husband: Bruce B. Kemp of Newton Falls, daughters: Kristene and (Don) Grayem of Bath, Karla and (John) Thompson of Canton, son: Michael Kemp of Kokomo, Indiana, three sisters: Patricia Bryner of Huntington Woods, Michigan, Judith Hood of Newton Falls, Phyllis and (Bob) Housel of Warren, two brothers: Robert and (Sue Ann) Jewell of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Richard and (Kay) Jewell of Louisville, Kentucky, six grandchildren: Michael, Hannah, Amy, Matthew, Angela, Patience and 1 great- granddaughter: Kalliope.

A private Celebration of Life service will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls with Pastor John Hayward.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either Newton Falls Preservation Foundation PO Box 61 Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 or the Newton Falls Public Library in memory of Karen L. Kemp.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

