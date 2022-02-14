NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Justin M. Harper age 44 of Newton Falls passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2022 in Denton, Texas.

He was born on July 3, 1977 in Warren, Ohio the son of Jeffrey Todd Harper and Cynthia Ann (Clonch) Harper.

Justin lived most of his life in Newton Falls and he worked as a self -employed truck driver for the last 10 years.

He enjoyed para motoring, going four wheeling, sky diving, white water rafting, classic cars and especially spending time with his children.

Justin is preceded in death by his father Jeff and his grandparents.

He is survived by: his mother: Cynthia A. Harper of Newton Falls, two daughters: Aleah Burton of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Lilly Harper of North Jackson, Ohio, one sister: Sirena Harper of Newton Falls, two grandchildren: Damon and Ezra, his companion: Julie Buchanan of Newton Falls and two nieces Aubrey-Ann Champlin & Delainey Champlin of Newton Falls.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

