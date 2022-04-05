PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Rose Wargo age 89 of Paris Township passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday April 4, 2022 at the Shephard of the Valley in Warren.

She was born on June 6, 1932 in Hudson, the daughter of the late Homer C. Anderson and Iva Fay (Cox) Anderson.

June received her education from Paris Township High School in 1950.

She married her husband, John J. Wargo, Sr. on November 17, 1949. Together they shared 59 years of marriage until his passing on July 6, 2009.

June lived in Paris Township for most of her life. She worked at Packard Electric as a Dip Solderer, retiring in 1991 where she was member of I.U.E Local 717. She also worked as a bus driver for Southeast Schools and served on the Paris Township Fire Department as an EMT.

In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, farming, crocheting, talking with friends, especially those she made at T.O.P.S. June was a member of the Wayland Community Church.

She is survived by her daughters: Jeanna Almashy of Paris Township, Ohio and Joyce (Jeffrey) Fenton of Bellville, Ohio, sons: John J. (Dora) Wargo Jr. and Jeffrey (Carlene) Wargo both of Paris Township, sister: Sue Conine of Cortland, Ohio, 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and her dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Jay Wargo, a daughter Jill Smith and two brothers, Kenneth and Harold Anderson.

Private family services will be held and June will be laid to rest next to her husband John at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township.

