June Kathryn Dunn, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Kathryn Dunn, age 87 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

She was born on April 2, 1934 in North Jackson, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alton Charles Sinn and Hazel Pearl (VanWinkle) Sinn.

June graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in the Class of 1952.

June then married the love of her life, Larry E. Dunn on April 24, 1954 and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage together until his death on November 28, 2017.

She has lived in Newton Falls for over 40 years, formerly of North Jackson. June also enjoyed 20 plus years in Brooksville, Florida with her husband.

June worked as a car salesman for Miracle Motors in Niles for many years, she then went to work at City Loan Bank in Newton Falls as a teller for seven years. She became the first female car salesman in Trumbull County.

June loved doing crafts, reading, cross-stitching, quilting, crocheting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one son, Gregory Dunn.

June is survived by two daughters, Kathy (James) Gumina of Newton Falls and Jennifer (Bob) Dunn- Staunton of Newton Falls; one son, Jeffery (Christina) Dunn of Muskegon, Michigan; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Larry, at Duck Creek Cemetery in Newton Falls.

The family has asked that all donations please be made to the Grace Hospice of Akron, 3515 Massillon Road, Suite 270, Uniontown, OH 44685 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

