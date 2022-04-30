HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Ann Sallaz, age 73, of Hubbard passed away into eternal life on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at her residence of natural causes.

She was born on September 11, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Julius A. and Doris (Stillwell) Rapczak.

Julie married the love of her life, Stanley M. Sallaz on July 23, 1966 and they have enjoyed 55 years of marriage together.

She worked as a press operator for Carlisle in Middlefield for many years.

Julie was a member of the Believers Church in Warren. She enjoyed cooking, collecting dolls and spending time with her family.

Memories of Julie will be carried on by her loving family; her husband, Stan of Hubbard; her sons, Timothy (Mary) Sallaz of Deerfield and Richard (Erine) Sallaz of Hubbard; her sisters, Elaine Scott of West Farmington and Cheryl Rapczak of Niles; her brother, Anthony (Linda) Rapczak of Newton Falls; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Julie is preceeded in death by her parents; son, Randall Sallaz; sister, Yvonne Kandel and a granddaughter, Ashley Sallaz.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. The funeral service will immediately follow. Pastor Mike Levelle will be officiating.

Burial will be in Newton Falls Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

