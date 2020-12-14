Julie Ann Douglas, Windham, Ohio

WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Ann Douglas, age 72, of Windham passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

She was born August 26, 1948 to Hurley and Matilda Pruett.

Julia married the love of her life, Tommy Douglas, Sr. on June 7, 1988.

She was a registered nurse.

Julia was a devoted Catholic. She loved teaching Sunday school and CCD.

She enjoyed doing yard work and caring for her pets. Most of all Julia loved her family. They were her whole heart. She loved cooking for them. She made sure you never went hungry.

Julia is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Andrew Pruett; two daughters, Crystal Esposito and Hope Bradshaw and stepchildren, Debra Douglas and Tommy Douglas, Jr.

Julia survived her loving husband, Tommy Douglas, Sr.; her sons, Fletcher Gilbert (Cassandra) and John Gilbert, Jr.; stepchild, Dave Douglas (Barbara); sister, Phyllis Pruett; brother, Nelson Pruett (Laur); loving grandchildren, Patricia, Cassandra, Samantha, John III, Marcus, Shyanne, Kendra, Cameron, Tommy III, Candy, Jordan, Robert and Allison and many great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Edward Stafford officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



