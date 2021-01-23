Julia Ann Cottle, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Ann Cottle, age 78, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

She was born on July 29, 1942 in Emmett, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William Roski and Edith (Toler) Roski.

Julia married William R. Cottle, Sr. on November 2, 1995 and they enjoyed 25 years of marriage together until he passed away on September 6, 2020. She has lived in Newton Falls for the past 5 years, formerly of Solon and Howland, Ohio.

Julia worked as a Registered Nurse for many years in Solon, Ohio. She loved sewing, quilting and working in her flower garden.

Julia is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William R. Cottle, Sr.; two brothers, William and David Roski and a granddaughter, Brittney Crooks.

She is survived by two sons, William (Bill) Crooks and his companion, Vickie Peace, of Newton Falls and Ronald Moore II of Newton Falls; two daughters, Linda Hardyman of Bethel, Arkansas and Lisa and Leo Geiger of Streetsboro, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Eileen Roski of Florida; three grandchildren, Cody (Samantha Ali) Crooks and Kyle Mead Crooks, all of Canada and Edward Geiger of Streetsboro; three great-grandchildren, Noah Ali, Leah Crooks and Bella Crooks, all of Canada and many nieces and nephews.

Per Julia’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.