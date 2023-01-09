DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith R. Becker, age 78 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on September 21, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester E. Simon and Gretta L. (Fitzpatrick) Simon.

Judith has lived in Diamond, Ohio since 1992, formerly of Poland, Ohio.

She attended Poland High School and graduated in the Class of 1961.

After high school Judith met and married the love of her life, Emil Joseph Becker on December 5, 1964 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage together until he passed away on September 8, 2019.

She worked as a real estate agent for Agency Real Estate in Canfield, Ohio for over 30 years and retired in 2018.

Judith was a member of the Our Lady of the Lakes St. Catherine’s Church.

She enjoyed riding on the motorcycle with her husband.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emil and one sister, Pamela Earwood.

Judith is survived by one daughter, Melissa (Christopher) Bresky of Palmyra Township, Ohio; one son, Robert Becker of Milton Township, Ohio; one brother, Chester “Bud” and Karen Simon of Florida and two grandchildren, Rachael Bresky and Daniel Becker.

Judith wishes were to be cremated. There will be no services. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Emil, at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations please be made to the Southern Care Hospice Austintown, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Youngstown, OH 44512 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

