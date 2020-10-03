Judith Ann Nevinski, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Nevinski age 50 of Warren, Ohio passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from complications due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

She was born on November 21, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Edith (Farr) Nevinski.

Judith attended LaBrae High School and graduated in the Class of 1988. She then attended Trumbull Business College and graduated with with two associate’s degrees.

Judith was employed at the Trumbull County Court House as a Clerk for 5 years before having to retire due to a disability.

Judith lived in Warren for the past four years formerly of Leavittsburg.

Judith enjoyed reading her Bible and studying God’s word and being with her friends at the Elm Apartments. Judith was a member of Seeking Gods Glory Church in Warren.

Memories of Judith will be carried on by her loving family, her mother, Edith Nevinski; her sister, Rhea Higgins of Leavittsburg; her brothers, Rickie and (Linda) Nevinski of Cortland and David Nevinski and (his fiance’ Thersa Bee) of Leavittsburg.

Judith is preceded in death by her father, John Nevinski.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She is being laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery. The family is asking that all material contributions be made to either the Gideon’s Bible’s International P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or Seeking God’s Glory Church 3217 Surrey Road SE Warren, OH 44484 in her name.

Family and friends may view her obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Judith Ann Nevinski, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: