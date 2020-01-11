Juanita Mae Smith, Paris Township, Ohio

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Mae Smith, age 81 of Paris Township, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday January 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by all of her loving family.

She was born on July 22, 1938 in Akron, Ohio the daughter of the late Franklin William Bruce and Margery Clarabelle (Allen) Bruce.

Juanita married the love of her life, Dempsey V. Smith on Aug. 10, 1979 and they have enjoyed 40 years of marriage together. She has lived in Paris Twp since 1983 formerly of Stow, Ohio.

Juanita worked as a Ward Secretary at Akron General Hospital for 8 years retiring in 1984.

She attended the Wayland Community Church in Wayland Ohio for many years and loved doing ceramics, sewing, crocheting and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers: Frank, Jim and Don Bruce

She is survived by: her husband: Dempsey V. Smith of Paris Twp, three daughters: Pamela and James Duncan of Brecksville, Ohio, Cheryll & Ralph Hyde of Ravenna, Laurie Corney of Sharon, Pennsylvania, one step daughter: Margaret and Richard Ledinski of Wolforth, Texas, one step-son: Brian Smith of Akron, Ohio, three sisters: Phyllis and Harry Stewart of Suffield, Ohio, Lillian Capparelli of Ravenna, Judith Bruce of Fairlawn, Ohio, one brother: Delvin and Sandy Bruce of Canal Fulton, Ohio and one grand-daughter: Elizabeth Duncan.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday January 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. with Past Ron Simms officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Twp, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

