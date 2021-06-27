Juanita Fern Isner, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTOWN FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Isner, 74, of Newton Falls, went to Heaven to be with her loving family on Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side.

She was born January 2, 1947, in Warren, the daughter of Glenn J. and Naomi N. (Reeves) Waggoner.

Juanita married the love of her life, Edwin Isner, on July 15, 1967 and they enjoyed 28 years of marriage before his passing on February 2,1 995.

Juanita lived in Newton Falls for the past 20 years; she was formerly of Lake Milton. Juanita enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Juanita is survived by her loving family; her three daughters, Melissa and Chad Backherms of Newton Falls, Tina and Michael Davidson of Southington and Tracey and Norman Savage of Lake Milton; her son, Edwin and Tammi Isner of Austintown; her grandchildren, Tyler, Derek, Tara Backherms, Riley Davidson, Kyle, Samantha, Caleb Savage, Tawnee, Monica, Natalie and Jacob Isner; her great-granddaughter, Phoenyx and her sister, Shirley and Walt Spier.

She is preceded in death by one grandson, Joshua Savage and brother, Robert Waggoner.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Dewayne Smith, officiating.

Juanita will be laid to rest at Vaughn Cemetery beside her husband.

Click on the link “View Funeral Webcast” at the bottom of the obituary to watch the service live or to view it later (Available for 90 Days).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

View funeral webcast.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.