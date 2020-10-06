Josephine Ann Marteney, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Ann Marteney, age 87 of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday October 5, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on August 29, 1933, the daughter of the late Eddie and Agnes Mae (Daniels) Bennett.

Josephine married the love of her life, William (Jack) Marteney on December 22, 1951 and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage together. She worked for General Electric (Ohio Lamp) in Warren as an inspector for 32 years before retiring in 1988. She also worked for Sam’s Club as a Demo food salesman for 21 years.

Josephine enjoyed square dancing, bingo, traveling and watching sports, especially the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers.

She is survived by: her husband Jack Marteney of Braceville; one daughter- in- law: Gina D’Amico of Warren, her grandchildren Michael Marteney, Shane (Samantha) Marteney, Jacob and Kelsey D’Amico, Tiffany Marteney; her great-grandchildren Trey, Liam, Jace, Raina and Jayden.

Josephine is preceded in death by her parents, her two sons Gary and David Marteney, five brothers: Herb, Clyde, Boyd, Clarence, Roy and four sisters: Ruby, Wanda, Betty and Ruth.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday October 9, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jon Pratt officiating.

Josephine will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Braceville Christian Church 4387 Church St. SW Newton Falls, OH 44444 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Josephine A. Marteney, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: