Joseph Stewart Efaw, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born March 16, 1972 in Warren, Ohio and died Friday, June 5, 2020 in Ravenna, Ohio.

Joe spent his early years cultivating a love of the outdoors. Camping, hiking, and off road motorsports were cherished family memories he treasured.

He attended the Trumbull County Vocational School for small engine mechanics, graduating in 1990.

With his high school sweetheart and daughter he moved into his grandfather’s house in Braceville, Ohio where he lived until his passing.

Joe is survived by his parents, Herb and June Efaw; his loving wife, Christy; their daughter, Jaspar; and his sister, Myrna (Andy) Young.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.