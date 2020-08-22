Joseph Mark Kovacs, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Mark Kovacs, age 66 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday night, August 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by all his family.

He was born on June 28, 1954 in Akron, Ohio the son of the late Joe Kovacs and Letha Pauline (Heller) Kovacs. He has lived in Newton Falls since 2008, formerly of Braceville.

Joseph married the love of his life, Sandra Lynn Smith on June 1, 1974 and they have enjoyed the past 46 years of marriage together.

Joe worked in maintenance at Denman Tire in Leavittsburg for over 22 years and left there in 1999. Then he went to work at Kent State University Main Campus in the Maintenance Deptartment for 20 years and retired in 2017.

He and his wife Sandy have been members of the Northeast Christian Church in Warren for over 35 years.

Joe loved gardening, plumbing, going to the beach and most of all, he loved his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by only his parents.

Joe is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Kovacs of Newton Falls; two daughters, Jill and Jamie Kovacs-Marsh of Columbus, Ohio; Sarah Kovacs and her partner, Daniel Maccabee of Columbus, Ohio; one sister, Roberta and Don Burns of Doylestown, Ohio; one brother, Tom and Patricia Kovacs of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and three grandchildren, Tom Marsh, Rosie Marsh and Birdie Maccabee.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on August 25, 2020.

Cremation will follow the service.

Masks are required when entering the funeral home.

The family asks that donations please be made to the Warren Family Mission or Ohio Living Hospice Care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Joseph Mark Kovacs, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: