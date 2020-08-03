Joseph J. Reese, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Reese age 89 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday August 2, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1930 in Chester, West Virginia the son of the late Joseph Brown Reese and Lulu (Cunningham) Reese.

Joseph served his country faithfully in to US Air Force during the Korean War from 1950- 1956.

Then Joseph married the love of his life, Dolores Mae Earnest in 1959 and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage together until she passed away on Jan 28, 2017. He has lived in Newton Falls since 1985, formerly of Calcutta, Ohio.

Joseph worked as a Steelworker for Midland Steel in Pennsylvania for many years and was a member of the VFW in Newton Falls.

Joseph loved to train his horses, gardening and working on the farm.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, his wife Dolores, one sister: Eileen Turner and three brothers: Bernard, Merle and Richard Reese.

Joseph is survived by: one daughter: Debbie Reese of Newton Falls, two sons: John Reese of Newton Falls, James Reese of Sarasota, Florida, two sisters: June McCoy of Calcutta, Ohio, Billi and Ed Mordas of Hudson, Ohio, three grandchildren: Ashley, Michelle, William, five great grandchildren: JoLynn, Caleb, King, Kashton, and Brae.

Per Joe’s wishes, Cremation has taken place, and private family services will be held.

Joseph will be laid to rest next to his wife Dolores at Deerfield Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 4, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

