Joseph Carl Capp, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Carl Capp, age 89, of Newton Falls, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on March 5, 1931 in Newton Falls, Ohio to his parents, Michael John Capp and Anna (Vasco) Capp.

Joe had three sisters Anna Kaufman and Helen Sabo (deceased) and Charlotte (Floyd) Craft from Bowling Green, Ohio and one brother, Michael Capp (deceased).

Joe attended Newton Falls High School and graduated in 1949, where he played football, baseball and basketball. He earned a scholarship to play football at the University of Pittsburgh as a fullback and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954- 1956 as a 1st Lieutenant. Joe was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia where he met the love of his life, Janice (Colley) Capp he married her on February 11, 1956 and enjoyed 64 years of marriage together.

He retired from Republic Steel/LTV after 40 years of dedicated service as a scheduler.

Joe coached the little tigers football teams for 13 years and enjoyed watching all of the high school games every week. He was an avid golfer and played in several golf leagues until his 88th birthday. Janice and Joe enjoyed winters in Sarasota, Florida for 12 years. Joe also visited his family in Slovakia. He enjoyed going to the casinos and made sure he played the lottery everyday. He never had a bad day and enjoyed everyone he met. Joe will be remembered by telling jokes to anyone who would listen and made sure everyone he met had a smile on their face.

Joe was a member of Newton Falls Amvets Post #112 and the St. Mary & St. Joseph Catholic Church for many years.

Joe is survived by his wife, Janice and their three children, Joseph P. (Susan) Capp of Strongsville, Ohio, Nancy (Dennis) James of Newton Falls and John D. (Lisa) Capp of Newton Falls. He has six grandchildren, Justin Dach (Jennifer Lawlor), Jaclyn (Jordan) Johnson, Jonathan (Brittany) Capp, Elizabeth Capp (Johnathon Perkins), Kristen (Brian) Bigley and Michael (Heather) Capp and eight great-grandchildren, Landon and Mason Perkins, James and Kathleen Bigley, Grayson and Gwendolyn Johnson, Dryson Dach and Camden Capp.

Joe loved all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, watching them play sports, tell jokes and playing music.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.

Joe will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has asked that all donations please be made to the American Heart Association, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.