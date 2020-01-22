John Thomas Claybourne, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomas Claybourne passed away Monday, January 20.

John Claybourne was crazy. Crazy about hunting, fishing and driving truck. John drove a big rig for his entire life working hard to provide for his wife and children. John loved to eat and Deb loved to cook. Anything chocolate put a smile on his face. John wasn’t perfect and neither was Deb but they were perfect for each other. John had a laugh that was unmistakable. You could be in a room full of people and not know he was there hear that laugh and know he was. We will all miss that laugh. Johnny was a people person. He liked people and they liked him. He gathered friends from all walks of life.

John was a decorated Vet serving with the 82nd Airborne in Vietnam.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care that John received from Salem West.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.

John will be laid to rest at Palmyra West Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

