Jon Michael Neikirk, Diamond, Ohio

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jon Michael Neikirk, age 68, of Diamond, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on March 27, 1952 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of the late John Calvin and Joanne Antionette (Pappas) Neikirk.

Jon graduated from Windham High School in 1970.

He married the love of his life, Rebecca Diane Johns on April 17, 1981 and they have enjoyed 39 years of marriage together.

Jon worked as a front end loader operator for shipping and receiving construction materials for BASF in Aurora for 37 years before retiring. He was a member of the USW Local# 8565, where he held multiple union leadership positions.

Jon enjoyed spending time with his family and cooking for them. He also enjoyed gardening, playing darts, spending time at state parks hiking and camping, playing with his beloved German Shepherd, “Gretta”, building campfires and listening to rock and roll music.

Memories of Jon will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Becky; his two daughter and son-in-laws, Angela (Joe) Buckner and Jessica (Brynn) Sahadeo; his one son, Jacob Neikirk and his companion, Nicki Campbell; his three sisters, Jayme Neikirk, Jill (Matt) Schuler and Jena (Russ) Miranda; his two brothers Jeff (Renee) Neikirk and Jay (Steffi) Neikirk and his five grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsey, Robert, Caitlyn and Lucas.

He is preceeded in death by his parents.

Per Jon’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Grace Hospice nurse, Lynn, for her excellent care.



The family asks that donations be made to Portage County Animal Protective League.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH (330) 872-5440.