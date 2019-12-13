John Marvin Whaley, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Marvin Whaley, Sr., age 74, of Davenport, Florida passed away into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Advent Health Celebration Hospital in Celebration, Florida.

He was born May 29, 1945 in Salem, Ohio to the late Marvin Lee Whaley and Willie Mae (Edward) Whaley.

Shortly after graduating from Newton Falls High School in 1964, John met and married Alice Marie Conley of Paris Township. Alice and John shared 55 years of life and love together.

Strong as an ox and hard working, John would make quick work of seemingly impossible jobs. His never quit attitude and determination drove him throughout his 50 years in the construction industry as an electrician. After working 23 years in the mills and factories of Trumbull County as an I.B.E.W. Local 573 member, John and Alice moved to Davenport, Florida where he would compile another 27 years as a Walt Disney World journeyman electrician.

Volunteering his time and efforts, John could always be counted on to help out in his community. Whether it was a small thing like running the clock or working the chain gang of youth and JV football games, to large projects such as cleaning up the river and falls, or building playgrounds and pavilions, with the Newton Falls Jaycees, John was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church and the Newton Falls Masonic lodge, serving many years as the guardian of the Job’s Daughters.

John got his greatest joy from coaching, mentoring and teaching youths. After helping to start the 8-9 year old “pee-wee” baseball league in 1976, John would go on to coach little league baseball, softball and volleyball. He was also a Boy Scout Troop Leader. “Who wants to play” John would always say to the delight of his 28 nieces and nephews, their children and anyone else who was near.

Memories of John will be carried on by his loving family; his wife Alice; his two sons Jim (Fran) Whaley of Davenport, Florida, John (Cheryl) Whaley, Jr. of Middletown, Ohio; his five sisters, Marilynn Moore of Newton Falls, Ohio, Nancy Moser of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Carol Guerrero, Charlotte Perry, Phyllis Sprankle all of Newton Falls, Ohio; his one brother, Marshall Whaley of Casper, Wyoming; his one stepbrother, Jon (Maria) of Erie, Pennsylvania; his six grandchildren John (Rachael) Marvin Whaley III of Miamisburg, Ohio, Ryan (Justin) Whaley of Middletown, Ohio, Destinee Whaley of Franklin, Ohio, Stefanie (David) Prester of Davenport, Florida, AJ Whaley of Oviedo, Florida and Katy Whaley of Davenport, Florida and his three great-grandchildren, John M. Whaley IV of Miamisburg, Florida, Brayden Prester and Blake Prester both of Davenport, Florida.

John is preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Newton Falls United Methodist Church from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The Newton Falls Masonic Lodge will do Masonic services for John at 5:30 p.m. at the church.

Funeral services will be at the church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor DeWayne Smith officiating.

John will be laid to rest in Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

