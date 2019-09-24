John Jesse Barrett, Braceville, Ohio – Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jesse Barrett, age 74, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.

He was born on October 24, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late John Frank Barrett and Esther Florence (Crites) Barrett.

On August 12, 1966, John met the love of his life, Ruth A. Evans and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage together.

John retired from Denman Tire after 30 years of service.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War.

John loved being outdoors and spending time with his big dogs “Harley and Bailey.”

John and Ruth spent many weekends camping along with their son, Jeff.

John was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and will be forever missed by his wife, Ruth of Braceville; his son, Jeff Barrett of Garrettsville; his granddaughter, Shelby Mansfield of Bowling Green; his grandson, Andrew Barrett of Garrettsville; his sister, Florence (Wayne) Fall of Windham and his three nephews, Mike, T.J. and David.

John is preceded in death by his parents; one son, John Barrett; one daughter, Christina Mansfield; two brothers, Elmer and Donald and three sisters, Idy Ann, Dorothy and Mary.

Per John’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be at the First Baptist Church, 2640 South Canal Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Spurlock officiating. The family will receive friends for calling hours from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

He will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.