John Earl Chillog, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Chillog, age 74 of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 19, 1946 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of the late John J. and Lois V. (Lauthers) Chillog, Sr.

He graduated from North Jackson High School in the Class of 1964.

John had lived in Braceville for the last 45 years, formerly of Lake Milton.

He married the love of his life, Wanda L. Slusher, on July 9, 1988 and they have enjoyed the last 33 years of marriage together.

John was employed at Copperweld Steel in the Finishing Department for 34 years and retired in 2002 when Copperweld closed its doors.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. His hobbies included camping, gardening and canning.

John will be deeply missed by his wife, Wanda L. Chillog of Braceville. He will be remembered as dad to Joey and Tana Ford and as Papa to Alayna and Stella. He is also survived by his siblings, Carolyn Gorman, Mary (Phillip) Leyman, Susan (Jim) Easterday, Rose (Tim) Hamilton, Michael Chillog and Terry (Mary) Chillog and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Smith officiating.

John will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

