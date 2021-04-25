John Duane Stafford, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Farmer” Duane Stafford, age 75 of Cortland passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, April 19, 2021 of natural causes.

On March 13, 1946 in San Diego, California, Donald Fred and Betty Jean (Morris) Stafford were blessed with the birth of their son, John.

John held many positions while he was employed at Packard Electric and General Motors for over 43 years.

He enjoyed watching horse races and sports.

Memories of John will be carried on by his loving family, his son, Robert Stafford of McMurray, Pennsylvania; his daughters, Deborah and William Barna of Cortland, Ohio and Michelle Stafford of Cuyahoga County, Ohio; his sister, Mary Brewster of Braceville, Ohio; his brother, Mark Stafford of Alabama; his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

John is preceeded in death by his parents; one son, Donald and one sister, Rae Stafford.

Cremation has taken place.

There will be calling hours prior to service time on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family by visiting www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

