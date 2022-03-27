BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnne R. Stroup, age 91, of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday March 25, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on July 9, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leroy S. Matheny and Leone (Bacon) Matheny.

JoAnne graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in the Class of 1948.

She married the love of her life, Robert N. Stroup, on October 22, 1955. They lived in Braceville and enjoyed 24 years of marriage together until he passed away on Oct 15, 1979.

JoAnne worked as Head Food Service Manager at Labrae High School for 25 years and retired in 1990.

She was a member of the Braceville United Methodist Church.

JoAnne was also apart of the Braceville Knitting Club and the Braceville Fire Dept Ladies Auxiliary. JoAnne enjoyed reading, knitting, camping, playing cards, crocheting and jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to her husband and parents, JoAnne is preceded in death by one son, Joseph P. Stroup in 2012 and her twin sister, Joy Campana in September, 1968

JoAnne is survived two daughters, Janine Parker of Braceville and Jeannette Jaskiewicz of Warren; one son, Robert (Nina) Stroup, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held. Cremation will follow.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband Robert at Braceville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.