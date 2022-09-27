LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Pauline “JoJo” (Ronyak) Streets, 61, most recently of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center.

She was born on January 27, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John P., Sr. and Norma L. (Tayon) Ronyak.

A lifetime area resident with a love for cooking and taking care of others. JoJo never knew a stranger and often found enjoyment in playing darts, gardening in the backyard and poker games with her family.

She is a high school graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School in the Class of 1979.

Joanne’s memory will be carried on by her loving family: children, Ashley (Nicholas) Manovich of Girard, Nicole Nickolas (fiancé, Brian Milliser), both of Granville, Ohio and Leonard Streets III (girlfriend, Alyssa McClimans), both of Cleveland; one sister, Laura (Richard) Kolovich of Lake Milton; two brothers, John P. (Suzanne) Ronyak, Jr. of Warren and Anthony J. Ronyak of Howland Township and her four grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Tyler), Nora, Nikolai and Sofia.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jennifer Dorn officiating. Family will receive friends for calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

