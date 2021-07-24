Joan Grace Gibson, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Grace Gibson, age 85 of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Gillette Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on September 19, 1935 in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late Gilbert Francis Maxwell and Prudence Mabel (Gainer) Maxwell.

She graduated from Morgantown High School in 1953.

She married the love of her life, William (Bill) Wade Gibson on September 16, 1955 and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage together until he passed away on December 23, 2013. Joan and Bill started their life together in Fairmont, West Virginia. In 1966, they moved with their three sons to Lordstown, Ohio for Bill’s employment at General Motors.

Joan and Bill were long-time active members of the Bailey Road Baptist Church. They also loved to go camping, often meeting friends or family to enjoy different locations and events. Joan loved doting on her grandchildren, and always took an interest in their individual accomplishments or challenges. Joan and Bill always had a full schedule and took great joy in attending their grandchildren’s school, sports, piano, or academic events, which were all a great source of pride. She and her family always enjoyed her talent for baking apples pies, apple cake and sugar cookies and chocolate chip cookies never seemed to last long.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; infant son, Stan Allen Gibson; sister, Jean Dunlap; niece, Mary; brother, Warren Clevenger and wife, Letha and grandson, Aaron Davis Gibson.

She is survived by her three sons, Joseph (JC) and Marty Gibson of Lordstown, Timothy and Janice Gibson of Braceville and William (Todd) and Starla Gibson of Lordstown; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Wayne Benner officiating the service.

Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband Bill at Lordstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the First Harvest Food Bank.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

