MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan E. Schuller age 59 of Milton Township, Ohio passed away suddenly on Monday December 12, 2022 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio.

She was born on June 15, 1963 in Salem, Ohio the daughter of the late Albert A. Adam, Sr. and Helen Joan (Allen) Adam.

Joan has lived in Milton Twp her entire life, and was a member of the Pricetown United Methodist Church. Joan graduated from Jackson Milton High School in the Class of 1982.

She worked as a Secretary for Coleman Professional Health Services in Warren for the last 16 years.

Joan loved cooking, baking, watching Hallmark movies, going to the Canfield Fair, going to the Zoo, and especially loved her family and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister in law: Karlene Adam.

Joan is survived by: two daughters: Melinda & Jerry Morrison of Canfield, Ohio, Megan Myers of Newton Falls, one son: Dean & Alexis Schuller of Canfield, two sisters: Jill & Keith Ritchie of Newton Falls, Christine & Chris Wise of Newton Falls, one brother: Albert Adam, Jr. of Newton Falls, six grandchildren: Taylor, Abigail, Caleb, Isabella, Colton, and Bryce, as well as two nieces and three nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be at the Pricetown United Methodist Church on Monday December 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Jerry Herron. Joan will be laid to rest beside her parents at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.