Joan Chick Senters, Berlin Center, Ohio – Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Chick Senters, age 78 of Berlin Center, Ohio passed away peacefully at her residence with her family by her side on Thursday night, September 19, 2019.

She was born on February 23, 1941 in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of the late Charles A. Powers and Catherine R. (Lynn) Powers.

She married James D. Senters on January 1, 1989 and they enjoyed 27 years of marriage together until he passed away on January 22, 2016.

Joan worked at General Motors in Lordstown for 26 years retiring in 2000.

She was a member of the UAW Local #1112 in Lordstown and the Lake Milton American Legion Post #737 where she volunteered her time helping with all of the fish dinners on Friday nights.

She loved to play cards, bingo, poker and most of all she loved her children and grandchildren.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; two brothers, William and Wilbur Powers and three sisters, Dorothy Darrnel, Barbara Faultner and Francis Anderson.

Joan is survived by two daughters, Roxanna Chick of Satsuma, Florida and Paulette Chick of Lake Milton, Ohio; two sisters, Thelma Gustavson of Grandview, Washington and Linda Graves of Apache Junction, Arizona; one grandchild and one great-grandson.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial services will be at the American Legion Post # 737, 16465 Milton Avenue, Lake Milton, OH 44429 on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow until 8:00 p.m.

Joan will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.