DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmy D. Kisner, age 87, of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully into our Lord’s presence on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus of Newton Falls.

He was born on July 23, 1934 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Rolland Kisner and Mazerna R. (Feather) Kisner.

Jimmy married Patricia Ann Housley on July 26, 1982 and they enjoyed almost 40 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Diamond since 1985 and was a faithful member of the Lake Milton Baptist Temple.

Jimmy served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959-1960.

He worked as a carpenter for Hauserman in Cleveland for over 25 years. He then worked for J & J Construction in Akron for 16 years until his retirement in 2013.

Jimmy was a member of the Kent Rockton Masonic Lodge #316, York Rite, Order of the Eastern Star, the Tadmor Shriner in Akron and the Carpenters Union Local #285 in Canton.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids, going on vacations, doing yard work and construction projects around the house and working on puzzles and playing games.

His life’s greatest desire was to see his family come to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Jimmy set a wonderful example as a Christian.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Russell Bennett; one daughter, Debra Bostaph and two brothers, Thomas and Ronald Kisner.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Kisner of Diamond, Ohio; his children, Jimmy and Rita Kisner of Branson, Missouri, LaDonna Kisner of San Diego, California, Keith Kisner of Tallmadge, Ohio, Cindy and Steve Gill of Boardman, Ohio, Johnny and Mary Kisner of Munroe Falls, Ohio, Brian and Patti Kisner of Stow, Ohio, Leonard and Missy Kisner of Winchester, Virginia, Stacey and Jim Severt of Diamond, Ohio and Chad and Amy Kisner of Akron, Ohio; one brother, Joe Kisner of Ellet, Ohio; one sister, Sandy Burnette of Morgantown, West Virginia; 25 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Lake Milton Baptist Temple, 415 South Pricetown Road, Diamond, OH 44412 on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Griffis officiating. Calling hours will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to services.

Jimmy will be laid to rest at Palmyra West Cemetery in Diamond, Ohio with full military honors.

A reception is being provided by the church following the burial service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

